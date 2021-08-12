Illinois man injured in a Sullivan County crash

An Illinois man was injured in one-vehicle crash about 6:40 a.m. on Indiana 154 near Sullivan County Road 1125 West, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
Colby Boyer, 29, of Marshall, was driving a service truck east when the vehicle blew a tire. He was unable to maintain control, and the truck left the roadway and crashed into a water-filled ditch.
A passenger, Alan Lee, 61, of Martinsville, Illinois, was injured in the crash and was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
No citations were issued.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.