Illinois man injured in a Sullivan County crash

An Illinois man was injured in one-vehicle crash about 6:40 a.m. on Indiana 154 near Sullivan County Road 1125 West, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. 

Colby Boyer, 29, of Marshall, was driving a service truck east when the vehicle blew a tire. He was unable to maintain control, and the truck left the roadway and crashed into a water-filled ditch.

A passenger, Alan Lee, 61, of Martinsville, Illinois, was injured in the crash and was flown to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

No citations were issued.

