A Robinson, Illinois, man suffered serious injuries in a car-semi crash in Richland County, Illinois, about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Car driver Tyler Tennyson, 27, of Robinson, was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from Illinois State Police
Troopers said preliminary investigation shows Tennyson, driving a Toyota Prius, and Tony Biagi, 63, of Centralia, Illinois, driving a tractor-trailer, were both eastbound on U.S. 50 near County Road 1500 East.
The semi began slowing down in preparation for a right-hand turn, and the Toyota field to reduce speed and drove into the back of the semitrailer, police said.
Biagi was not injured.
Tennyson was cited for driving while license suspended failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The road was closed for about 30 minutes during the crash investigation.
