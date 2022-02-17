An Illinois man faces charges following an Wednesday evening police chase and a related crash involving a state trooper.
Jeremy Restivo, 24, of Freeman Spur, was arrested Thursday morning while attempting to steal a vehicle at a truck stop south of Terre Haute on U.S. 41, police said.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed in Vigo Superior Court, Restivo told police he had been released from the Marion County Jail in Illinois on Wednesday.
Restivo said he stole a vehicle and fled toward Indiana.
Indiana State Police picked up pursuit when Restivo exited U.S. 40 into West Terre Haute. He then crossed the river into Terre Haute.
At intersection of Third and Ohio streets, an ISP trooper’s vehicle was struck by another vehicle, not involved in the chase, failed to yield to the emergency lights.
The trooper’s car was pushed into two other vehicles. No injuries were reported.
Later, police were called to the Love’s Travel Stop on a report of a suspicious person trying to enter vehicles.
Vigo County deputies responded to the travel stop to find Restivo being held by two men and a woman. They told police they witnessed Restivo pulling on door handles of vehicles.
Deputies took custody of Restivo, then found he was the driver from the earlier chase. Police said Restivo told them he was trying to steal a vehicle to return to Illinois.
Restivo was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 4:45 a.m. Thursday on preliminary charges of auto theft and possession of stolen property.
During a court hearing later Thursday, Judge Sarah Mullican set his bail at $10,000, no 10 percent allowed. He is to return to court Feb. 23.
