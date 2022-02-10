An Illinois Department of Transportation worker sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday afternoon when struck by a vehicle in Effingham County, said Illinois State Police.
Steven Kresin, 67, of Cowden, Illinois, was flown to a regional hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said a preliminary investigation shows Roberta Forbes, 81, of Saint Elmo, Illinois, was traveling west on U.S. 40 near 200 Street in Effingham County when she failed to reduce speed and struck the IDOT worker, as well as a trailer being pulled by an IDOT truck.
The truck had been been stationary while IDOT employees were working on filling potholes in the roadway.
Forbes was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the IDOT truck, Rodney Hout, 53, of Flora, Ill., reported no injuries.
The crash is still under investigation.
Forbes was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
