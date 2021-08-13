Illinois businessman acquires Hannig Construction

A Marshall, Illinois, businessman has purchased Terre Haute-based Hannig Construction Inc.
Larry D. Yargus, CEO of Central State Construction in Marshall, Ill., purchased the regional construction company on Aug. 11 for an undisclosed amount.
“I own Central State which does HAV (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), plumbing and electrical and we just felt that Hannig (Construction) was a nice fit,” Yargus said.
Yargus said Hannig Construction will continue to use subcontractors in Terre Haute, such as B&S Plumbing, and would not rely on Central State Construction.
“We are going broaden our (contracting) circle out from 50 miles to a 100-mile circle or 500 miles, wherever there is business,” Yargus said.
Yargus appointed Jack Acord as president of Hannig Construction Inc., which employs 20 workers at its facility at 815 Swan St. in Terre Haute, Yargus said.
“Jack Acord is my general manager at Central State and this was a natural fit for him because of his years of experience in the contracting business,” Yargus said.
Acord has been in the construction business since 1968, most recently as senior project executive for Gilbane Building Co., where he managed large-scale manufacturing facilities and high-end commercial buildings throughout the United States and three international projects.
Additionally, Yargus is the former owner and president of Yargus Manufacturing, Inc., an international fertilizer material handling company located in Marshall. He sold that company to AIG International in 2016.
“I’m extremely excited to have the opportunity to begin a new venture as the owner of Hannig Construction,” Yargus said in a statement.
“The company is well known throughout the Midwest for major construction projects. We intend to continue and grow the high-level reputation that Hannig and its staff have earned over the past three decades.”
Bill W. Biddle purchased Hannig Construction, Inc. from founder Shelton Hannig in 1988.
After Bill Biddle’s passing, his son Troy Biddle became president and owner in July 2007. Hannig Construction has completed numerous commercial and industrial projects throughout the Midwest.
Recently the company was general contractor for the $50-million renovation of Hulman Center on the campus of Indiana State University.
In a statement, Biddle said it was “time for me to move on and spend more time with my family.
“I feel Larry Yargus is the prefect leader to pass on the torch to ensure a bright future for Hannig, its staff, its vendors and especially its customers.”
