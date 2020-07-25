Illinois authorities search for escaped jail inmate

Daniel Carlisle

 The Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois is looking for an escaped inmate.

Police are looking for Daniel Carlisle, 33, according to a post on the office’s Facebook page on Friday.

Police describe Carlisle as about 6 feet, three inches tall and weighing 152 pounds.

He was last seen near Second and Ash streets in Marshall, Illinois, heading north-northwest, according to police.

Police said the public should not approach Carlisle and call 911 if he is seen.

