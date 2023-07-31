Illinois authorities are investigating the fatal stabbing of a Marshall, Ill., man that took place late Saturday, according to the Clark County Coroner's office.
Louis Riggs, 42, of Marshall was pronounced dead at the Marshall Soccer Fields while waiting to be airlifted to a hospital.
According to Jeff Pearce, Clark County coroner, the death is a homicide, and Riggs died from injuries sustained in a stabbing.
No information is being released on the location of the stabbing incident at this time.
The Clark County Sheriff's Department, Marshall Police Department, Marshall Fire Department, and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Units responded to the call.
There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.