Vigo County School Corp. students performed somewhat below the state average on overall ILEARN English/language arts and math scores, but performed well in comparison to other urban school districts.
The state released ILEARN results Wednesday. Students are tested in grades 3-8.
As predicted, state and local scores were low compared to the performance on last year's test — which was a different test.
In overall results, fewer than half of Indiana students met expected achievement levels on ILEARN, the state's new standardized test.
Statewide ILEARN exam results show that 47.9% of students in grades 3-8 met proficiency levels for language arts and 47.8% for math. Those are both down more than 10 percentage points from last year's passing rates for the previous ISTEP exam.
In the Vigo County School Corp., 44.3% of VCSC test-takers were proficient in math, and 43.1% in English/language arts.
When looking at combined English/language arts and math scores, 37.1 percent of students statewide were proficient in both; in Vigo County, 32.1 percent of students were proficient in both.
"ILEARN is a major disappointment in its first year all across Indiana," said Karen Goeller, VCSC deputy superintendent.
Low scores are attributed to a more difficult college and career readiness test and high "cut scores" that determine whether students are "at proficiency" or "above proficiency."
The test was completely online, and it was "computer adaptive," which means the difficulty of the test adjusted to each student’s skills. It is students' and teachers' first experience with a computer-adaptive test.
But VCSC officials also point to several areas where Vigo County test-takers performed well.
Vigo County students finished in the top three in 14 of the 15 ILEARN-tested areas when compared to the top 10 districts by enrollment in the Indiana Urban Schools Association. "Our students are competitive with like urban districts," Goeller said.
Tested areas include English/language arts, math, science and social studies in grades 3 through 8 [science in grades 4 and 6 and social studies in grade 5].
The urban school association includes Fort Wayne Community Schools, South Bend, Evansville Vanderburgh, Indianapolis Public Schools, Elkhart Community Schools, School City of Hammond, Perry Township, MSD Wayne Township and MSD Lawrence Township.
Also in VCSC, fourth-grade science, fifth-grade social studies, and sixth- grade science continue to be strengths, the district stated in a news release. In each of those areas, the district finished first among its urban district peer group.
[English/language arts and math are used as part of the state's accountability system, while science and social studies are not].
The district finished above the state average in fourth-grade science and fourth- as well as fifth-grade math.
One of the areas where VCSC didn't fare as well with its peer group was sixth-grade math, where 34 percent of test-takers district-wide were proficient. That ranked No. 6 [tied] in the urban peer group. Statewide, 46 percent passed.
In grade 8 math, just 29 percent of VCSC test-takers passed the test, compared to 38 percent statewide. VCSC still ranked No. 3 in its peer group.
In middle school, the district uses ALEKS, a math intervention program, which addresses each student's individual needs.
Even before the ILEARN results were released to the public, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called for a one-year delay in using those scores toward teacher evaluations or the A-F ratings for schools.
Jennifer McCormick, the state superintendent for public instruction, also has called for the one-year pause on using test results for school accountability and teacher evaluation — something VCSC officials support.
"We don't remember a time when the governor and state superintendent have notified the public in advance about test scores being so low that they are cautioning them about accountability" and the need for a one-year pause, Goeller said.
She described the cut scores as "unrealistic."
Also of concern, low test scores affect school letter grades, which trigger state intervention and can impact federal funding.
"Excellent teaching is taking place in the Vigo County School Corp. regardless of the low test scores across Indiana," Goeller said. The test is one snapshot in time.
Test results will be used to assist educators with classroom instruction, said John Newport, curriculum coordinator for assessment. The data shows where students are excelling, and where they can improve.
Individual reports have been sent home with students.
Last year, the district also began using AIRWAYS, a practice assessment developed by the same vendor that developed ILEARN.
Students take AIRWAYS again in January to see where students have grown and where they still need extra work before ILEARN.
For individual school scores, go to the state website at: www.doe.in.gov/accountability/find-school-and-corporation-data-reports
