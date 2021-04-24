An improvised explosive device was found near the Terre Haute Police Department on Wabash Avenue early this morning.
At approximately 12:41 a.m., officers were made aware of a small fire on the west side of the Police Department near two double doors.
Officers were able to extinguish the fire and discovered that the device was a gas container that had been converted into an improvised explosive that utilized an accelerant and projectiles.
No one was injured.
The THPD are working with the law enforcement community, including the FBI, to investigate this incident.
Additionally, Terre Haute Police are reviewing camera footage from the area and have reached out to surrounding businesses.
Persons who may have seen suspicious activity in the area of 12th Street and Wabash Avenue near the time of the fire or anyone who may have information about the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brad Rumsey of the THPD via voice or text at 812-538-3766. Messages can also be left at 812-244-2667.
