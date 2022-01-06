Two people died Thursday morning after their vehicle was struck by a train at the railroad crossing on Hulman Street east of 14th Street.
Police said Brianna Clark and Subrina Smith died due to their injuries after being ejected from the vehicle.
City police responded to the crash about 12:37 a.m. to find a motorist had attempted to drive around the lowered crossing arms. The impact resulted in two occupants of the vehicle being ejected, police said.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers said autopsies will be performed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.