IDNR to target boating while under the influence this weekend

Indiana conservation officers be cracking down on boating while under the influence this weekend.
On Saturday, Sunday and Monday, they will participate in the national Operation Dry Water, a heightened awareness and enforcement weekend.
Because alcohol use is the leading known contributing factor in recreational boater deaths, Indiana Conservation Officers will be working to increase public awareness of the dangers of boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs, for boat operators and their passengers.
Boaters during Independence Day weekend will notice an overall increase in officer patrols on the water and at recreational boating checkpoints. The aim of the combined efforts of the participating law enforcement agencies and outreach partners is to remove impaired operators from our waterways, providing a safer and enjoyable experience for everyone on the water.
Operating a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol is illegal on all bodies of water and can lead to serious injuries, death, property damage and legal consequences. Indiana Conservation Officers reminds boaters to always boat sober and to wear a life jacket when on or around the water.
Operation Dry Water is a nationwide effort and is conducted in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Visit operationdrywater.org or on.IN.gov/dnrlaw for more information about boating under the influence.
