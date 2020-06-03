Indiana residents will not need a license to fish public Hoosier waters on Saturday and Sunday during the Indiana Department of Natural Resource's Free Fishing Weekend.
The weekend kicks off National Fishing and Boating Week, Saturday through June 14, a celebration that highlights the importance of recreational boating and fishing.
Indiana DNR properties are open and have abundant fishing opportunities. For public fishing areas and access sites, see on.IN.gov/where2fish. For fishing tips and videos, visit wildlife.IN.gov/3600.htm.
Some urban parks were recently stocked with catchable-size channel catfish. See wildlife.IN.gov/7508.htm for a list of those sites.
Indiana also is home to several water trails across the state that provide paddling opportunities. See on.IN.gov/watertrails for more information.
There will be a few fishing events throughout the state on Free Fishing Weekend. Visit dnr.IN.gov/fishfree to learn more about these events. This year’s final Free Fishing Day will be Sept. 26.
When fishing or doing any other activity, Hoosiers should follow posted restrictions and practice social distancing. A fishing rod is a measure of appropriate social distance.
Visit on.IN.gov/dnrcovid19 for the most up-to-date information regarding DNR and COVID-19.
