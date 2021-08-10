The name of a Parke County sheriff's deputy involved in a shooting last week has been released.
Deputy Darian A. Lewellen, who has served more than two years with the sheriff's department, has been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in an officer-involved shooting.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole requested Indiana State Police release the name of the deputy involved in the Aug. 5 incident.
The autopsy and forensic evidence has revealed Chad M. Fiscus, 35, of Rockville, died as the result of a gunshot wound from a law enforcement officer.
ISP said Parke County deputies responded to a domestic situation at 9856 E. South St. between Fiscus and his father. Upon their arrival, Fiscus immediately began firing an assault rifle at the deputies, shooting more than 30 rounds at them, police said.
Deputy Lewellen was involved in the gunfire exchange with Fiscus.
The investigation remains ongoing. Upon completion of their investigation, ISP detectives will submit a full report of the incident to the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office for review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.
