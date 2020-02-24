A Marshall, Illinois woman has been identified as the person who died in a Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 70 in Vigo County.
Ashley N. Williams, 32, died in the 2 p.m. crash near the Illinois-Indiana state line after her 2011 Jeep SUV failed to slow for traffic and crashed into the trailer of a 2012 Volvo semi driven by Sergiy S. Shadrin, 54, of Newmarket, Ontario, according to Indiana State Police.
Shadrin's semi was in the driving lane near the state line with its hazard lights activated because of slow traffic. Shadrin told police he felt an impact in the rear of his semi and immediately stopped.
Williams died at the scene.
Interstate 70 traffic was slowing at the time because it was being diverted as police worked to clear an earlier crash on I-70 on the Illinois side of the state line.
In that crash, a semi driver faces tickets after his westbound truck overturned just east of Marshall, Illinois, about 5 a.m.
Illinois State Police report Lorenzo Gonzalez, 61 of Guatemala, was driving a 2005 International semi when it overturned, spilling the vehicles it was towing and hauling. The overturned semi was struck by two other westbound semis.
Police said Ronald Liston, 56, of Edwardsport, Indiana, was driving a 2007 Freightliner and was unable to stop in time to avoid the crash. Joseph King, 57, of Arcadia, California, was driving a 2015 Freightliner that also hit the overturned truck.
Both Liston and King were injured and taken to Union Hospital in Terre Haute.
Gonzalez was cited for improper lane usage, driving a commercial vehicle without a CDL, no logbook, no medical certificate and failure to comply with an out-of-service order.
