The Indiana Department of Environmental Management Office of Air Quality will conduct a public hearing next month related to Wabash Valley Resources’ request for a significant operating permit modification.
The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 in West Vigo High School.
IDEM’s Office of Air Quality issues this type of permit “to regulate the operation of new sources and modifications at existing sources that release air pollutants,” according to the public notice.
The hearing is in response to IDEM receiving several comments from interested parties. Public testimony will be allowed.
According to the company, Wabash Valley Resources intends to construct and operate new equipment.
The drafted permit modification contains new or different permit conditions. In addition, some conditions from the previously issued permits have been corrected or changed.
“WVR intends to operate its future facility in compliance with the Clean Air Act and this modification will ensure that occurs,” the company stated in an email.
According to IDEM, Wabash Valley Resources was originally permitted as a stationary gasification plant capable of operating on coal, petroleum coke, or a blend of coal and petroleum coke to produce syngas.
Under the requested permit modification, the company is seeking to construct and operate an integrated gasification combined cycle combustion turbine, a heat recovery steam generator capable of combusting hydrogen and/or natural gas, and a new ammonia synthesis plant that will use hydrogen to produce anhydrous ammonia fertilizer.
Power from the turbine will be used to run auxiliary plant operations, and any excess power will be sold to the grid, IDEM stated in an email.
In addition to the hearing, a public comment period has been extended to Oct. 10. Comments should be sent to:
Taylor Wade, IDEM Office of Air Quality, 100 N. Senate Ave., MC 61-53 IGCN 1003; Indianapolis, Indiana, 46204-2251.
Wade also can be contacted at 317-233-0868 or by email at twade@idem.IN.gov.
A copy of the preliminary findings is available at www.in.gov/ai/appfiles/idem-caats/.
In a related matter, a public meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 with Wabash Valley Resources at South Vermillion High School has been canceled.
Tim Yocum, Vermillion County commissioner, is planning another meeting with local and state officials for the public in the near future, according to Doug Martin, Universal town board president.
