ID of teen killed in Vermillion County crash released

Authorities today released the name of a teenager killed Wednesday in a traffic crash at Indiana 63 and Indiana 243.
Cameron Cheuvront, 16, from Cayuga, a North Vermillion High School Student, was the driver killed, said Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Witnesses told police a 2005 BMW Z4 automobile driven by Cheuvront, was attempting to turn north onto Indiana 63 from Indiana 234 about 8:10 a.m. A semitrailer was turning westbound onto Indiana 234 from Indiana 63, and Cheuvront, was not able to see around the semitrailer.
The BMW drove onto the southbound lanes of Indiana 63 and was immediately struck in the driver's side door by a tour bus being operated by South Ocean Inc., the sheriff said in a news release.
Cheuvront was ejected from the automobile and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
The bus driver, 77-year-old Alex Diggs of Calumet City, Illinois, was not injured in the crash.
