The identity of a pedestrian killed Sunday after being hit by a train in Shelburn has been released.
Ashley Lewis, 38, of Shelburn was grazed by a CSX locomotive, resulting in life threatening injuries, said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.
The accident happened about 8:25 p.m. Sunday in Shelburn.
Sullivan Deputy Colt Thompson determined the pedestrian had been walking west on Mill Street and had just crossed the CSX rail crossing as a northbound train approached the intersection.
As the train passed, with lights functioning and horn sounding, Lewis was narrowly grazed by the locomotive, resulting in life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff's department.
Lewis was transported by ambulance before being flown by Lifeline helicopter to Indianapolis.
The sheriff's office was notified of Lewis' death early Monday.
Sheriff’s investigators met with CSX personnel and rail police late Sunday.
After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video footage, authorities have no reason to believe foul play was involved, Cottom said in a news release.
Shelburn and Thunderbird fire departments, along with the Shelburn town marshal, assisted sheriff's deputies.
