As of 8:45 a.m. today, ISP Putnamville reported that all lanes of I-70 are open through the district in Vigo, Clay and Putnam counties.
About 2 a.m., a rollover accident involving a semi-truck closed lanes at the six-mile marker in Vigo County.
Later, Indiana State Police at Putnamville investigated a fatal crash at the 3-mile marker of I-70.
Dispatch also warned motorists to avoid U.S. 150 east of West Terre Haute this morning due to a crash. Motorists were to find an alternate route if possible, but that site has been cleared.
On its Facebook page, Terre Haute Police is advising motorists to take extra care today when traveling, posting this message:
“Although the street department is working hard to spread salt and sand, main roads, side streets and parking lots are still very slick. Anyone traveling should be sure to give themselves extra time to reach their destination, drive slow and leave plenty of room between them and other motorists.”
Sheriff John Plasse said road conditions have improved, but some slick spots remain around the county.
State and local authorities are warning motorists of icy and hazardous road conditions this morning throughout the Wabash Valley.
Interstate 70 in Vigo County is clogged with crashes between mile markers 4 and 7 in Vigo County, according to Vigo County Central Dispatch.
