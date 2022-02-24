Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Cloudy early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow this afternoon. Areas of freezing rain possible. High 37F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 26F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch.