'I thought this day would never get here,' West Vigo principal says of in-person graduation

"Hallelujah," shouted West Vigo High School principal Ryan Easton, his arms stretched upward, during the school's in-person commencement program Saturday morning.
"I thought this day would never get here," he said, clearly relieved that finally, it was reality. He suggested it was "possibly the most joyous place in Indiana," even though in his case, wearing a suit in blazing hot weather "was like sunbathing on aluminum siding."
It's been a long year for graduating seniors, whose final year of K-12 schooling was dealt a pandemic blow that canceled many important events and kept them away from their peers when remote learning replaced in-school classes.
But in a delayed, socially-distanced fashion, graduation did take place on the school's football field, with most of the school's 136 graduates participating.
Easton likened the students' memories and moments to the pictures and cards that their moms and grandmas have proudly placed on refrigerator doors. He shared memories of their days at West Vigo, Sugar Creek Consolidated and Fayette elementary schools, through middle and then high school.
When will grandma quit putting those pictures on the refrigerator?
"I hope she never does," Easton said. "I challenge you to continue to do what you do and make those people around you proud. Have confidence. Don't sell yourself short ... Focus on the positive. Get rid of the garbage. Stretch your boundaries past the Wabash and Ohio rivers. Put your darn cell phone down, take a deep breath, crank up the tunes and know there is always room to add to your own fridge of memories."
Easton said he and his wife moved close to the high school, and some asked why.
"Just look around," he said, with emotion. "This is why. You are on my refrigerator. You are my extended family and forever will be a part of not only mine but our Viking family. I have embraced and cherished these days and look forward to the days of running into you at IGA, Martha's Sno Biz [shaved ice], the ballpark or wherever our paths collide, and learning of your successes and adding them on my refrigerator."
Krista Kane, student council president, welcomed the crowd to the class of 2020's "unconventional and historic graduation ceremony. After the tremendous shock waves that have rattled the country and globe, we are finally here."
She also is valedictorian, and in her speech, she told graduates, "I hope when you meet a stranger, you greet them with a warm, westside smile and proudly state you come from West Terre Haute, Indiana. I challenge you to show the world that who you are was cultivated in a community that bleeds green; show everyone the true beauty of West Vigo High School through your kind actions and tolerant understanding."
Sydney Dunkin gave the salutatorian address, telling graduates that despite the challenges of high school, "You slayed the giant, and even though it was unconventional, you got those diplomas ... let us not forget the lessons [high school] taught us, and instead, use them to light an even brighter future."
Easton proudly pointed out that Dunkin is the 2020 Vigo County 4-H Fair queen.
In two emotional moments, Natasha and Joe Butcher accepted a diploma on behalf of Robert Killebrew, who was killed in a car accident May 31. Natasha Butcher is Killebrew's mom, and Joe Butcher, his step-dad.
Also, Brian and Carrie Rowe accepted a diploma on behalf of their son, Ashton, who died his sophomore year.
After the ceremony ended, Brandon Stroud said he was happy to be part of the in-person program. "The past few months we weren't sure if we'd have the opportunity to be out here with everybody and gather one last time. But having the opportunity for everyone to be together was great." He'll be attending Purdue University to study engineering.
Graduate Julianne Parsons also said she didn't think there would be an in-person program. "It's amazing that after all the things we had taken away, we get to celebrate at least one thing. It's just amazing to see all the people that I wasn't able to say goodbye to — being able to see them again."
Her dad, Robert Parsons, said that "as a guy, it's kind of hard to hold back tears. But seeing my first-born be able to participate ... has been nothing short of amazing. I always talk about memories and moments, and we made one today."
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.