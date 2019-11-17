Some 36 years ago, Tamala Saylor was sitting behind a desk, fresh out of Air Force basic training, posting regulations and shuffling paperwork as an administrative assistant to the wing commander.
Some weeks ago, she became a wing commander herself.
Unsure of what she wanted out of life after graduating high school and being snubbed by an Army National Guard recruiter, all Saylor has done since is dedicate the better part of four decades to the Indiana Air National Guard and become an inspiration for female airmen the wing over.
But don’t expect the colonel to sell that story, as the reserved commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing says all she’s ever done is her job.
Saylor enlisted in June 1983 after graduating from high school in her hometown of Fort Wayne. Assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing, Saylor spent the next 14 years climbing the ranks, eventually earning the rank of master sergeant in 1992.
But Saylor wanted more.
“I wanted to be more involved. I wanted an opportunity to impact airmen and the decisions that were affecting the organization,” Saylor said.
She earned her commission as a Second Lieutenant in February 1997 from the Academy of Military Science and transferred to the 181st, then a fighter wing, in Terre Haute.
But she hasn’t forgotten her enlisted roots.
“It makes a difference because you understand what it feels like to be that airman,” Saylor said. “And so when you’re making decisions about what needs to be done or how to do things, you’ve got that perspective of how you would have handled things when you were that airman.
“And having led at the senior [non-commissioned officer] level and having been a shop supervisor, I’ve had that opportunity to get to know the airmen and all that. Having prior enlisted experience is definitely a benefit.”
Since earning her commission she has served as the 181st Intelligence Wing’s budget officer, comptroller, comptroller flight commander, mission support flight commander, director of personnel, and vice wing commander.
She said having been the budget officer is especially helpful now in understanding the different roles each airman plays, what with a headquarters element, mission support and medical groups, air support operation squadron and the wing’s namesake intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance group to look after.
“All the money that comes to the wing comes through the finance office,” Saylor said. “Being that officer gave me the chance to see across the wing and be a part of everyone’s job and everybody’s mission.
“I had that understanding from the time I was a 2nd Lt. up through all my time in finance and understanding how the base operated whether we were flying or doing an intelligence mission.”
Saylor was appointed wing commander of the 181st on Oct. 5, taking the place of Col. Christopher Alderdice.
She is the first female wing commander in Indiana Air National Guard history, something Saylor admits to not thinking about much after it had happened.
“It wasn’t my first thought after being selected. I was thinking more about being recognized for the work I’d done,” Saylor said.
But since, Saylor said, some have taken the opportunity to tell her how motivating her appointment is to them.
“In talking to airmen around the wing, especially female airmen, the impacts it has is a lot greater than I thought it would be,” Saylor said. “I’m honored and so excited to get this opportunity.”
The Indiana Air National Guard has been good to Saylor. She said she intends to return the favor by being the biggest champion for the airmen of the 181st with whatever time she has as its commander.
“We’ve got great airmen doing great things everyday,” Saylor said. “My job is simple from here on in, I’m going to lead them, guide them and advocate for whatever it is they need for mission success.
“I will be their biggest champion any chance that I get. Because every airmen at the 181st should understand that their role, whether it’s on the mission floor or at a computer paying people, each is critical to achieving our mission here and abroad.”
