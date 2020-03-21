'I just need to see some flowers': Coping in the midst of a pandemic

Planting a garden. Working out at a fitness center. Volunteering to help those in isolation.
Those are among the activities people are using to cope with the stress of the COVID-19 outbreak now growing in the Wabash Valley and across the country.
A few gardeners were out Saturday clearing their plots of winter debris and planting some early crops at the Indiana State University Community Garden, even though the garden’s community tool shed has been closed as part of the COVID-19 protocols.
“Just being able to get out and garden, or hike on the trail or go to Wabashiki, I think it helps people,” said Jim Speer of ISU’s Institute for Community Sustainability as he worked to plant onions and potatoes.
It can also be comforting for some people to know they have a reliable food source in case fresh produce becomes scarce.
“In uncertain times, it’s also nice to grow your own food and have that available,” Speer said.
Gardening is increasingly on the minds of people visiting the Apple House Home and Garden Center, said co-owner Tom Cummins.
Though the crowds may be down due to self-isolation, sunny skies will likely bring out more people wanting to garden and spruce up their lawns.
“There seems to be a lot of people very frustrated with the situation, and we had several ladies in here yesterday who said, ‘I just need to see some flowers,’” Cummins said of the mood resulting from COVID-19.
Ryan Cummins, co-owner and Tom’s brother, said the lull isn’t keeping some people from going about their usual activities.
“If you’ve got to be home, why not improve your property and do what you can around home?” he said.
In that spirit, John Callahan was buying crabgrass preventer.
“We’re just continuing to do the normal things we would do,” Callahan said of his reason for being out Saturday with his toddler son, Patrick.
He said he was pleased when he passed Woodrow Wilson Middle School on Friday and saw about 40 children being active playing outside around the track area.
As a funeral director, Callahan said he has seen some impact on business since a limit of 10 persons at a time has been placed on funeral visitations.
Gathering with friends and supporters is part of the grieving process, so the limit on large gatherings can add stress to mourning.
People are being understanding about the limits, he said, but more families are also planning to have memorial services later so larger groups can come together to celebrate the life of their loved ones.
Advice from a therapist
Charlie Bowman, a therapist and senior faculty at the Indianapolis Gestalt Institute, said people can cope with stress in different ways, and they should pay special attention to what their body is telling them.
For instance, a person who chooses to put off a long-delayed project – such as cleaning out a basement or organizing their craft room – should stay aware of how much stress energy they are putting into that task.
“If you work too hard, you can strain muscles in your back or use too much energy and get worn down. It’s a good time to put tabs on your body,” Bowman said.
Using technology wisely can also be helpful, he said. FaceTiming with a friend or relative, or linking up with people you’ve lost contact with, can lessen a feeling of isolation.
“Another simple suggestion I would have is, if you are sheltering in place with someone and you aren’t ill, trade neck massages or back massages,” Bowman said. “One of the things we will miss during this time is a lot of human touch and human contact.”
The current ban on handshaking and sometimes unconscious gestures such as touching someone on the arm during a conversation can add to a feeling of isolation.
Another tip, Bowman said, is to set aside a few minutes each day for a daily breathing meditation as a way to calm down and get focused on personal health.
Many simple apps are available for phones and devices to guide meditation.
“I’m like most therapists. I’ve gone fully telehealth,” Bowman said of a now common approach for therapy and health professionals to reaching clients without an in-person visit.
Guidelines have been relaxed for video sessions, so it’s easier than ever to reach a therapist from your home, he said.
“That’s a really positive move as far as health access goes, because you have access to a health professional from the safety of your home,” he said.
Working out to work off the stress
For those who do chose to venture outside of home, visiting a fitness center or gym can be another source of therapy.
“I come to the gym every morning, but usually much earlier,” said Shannon Barnhart of West Terre Haute as he worked out about midday at Anytime Fitness on Third Street.
Only two people were using equipment at that time, and each had a spray bottle of cleaner and a cloth nearby to wipe down equipment after they finished.
Barnhart said he’s seen fewer people than usual in the busy fitness location.
“In the last week, I’ve not seen more than six people in here at a time,” he said.
Ryan Hotler of Brazil was working out at Anytime Fitness on Fruitridge Avenue, and said he sees the current social distancing practices as necessary, but a bother to everyday life.
“This is therapy for me. It always has been,” Hotler said. “I figure I have to deal with this [coronavirus stress] somehow. I don’t want to discuss it with my family all the time.”
Hotler works at the travel plaza at Interstate 70 and Indiana 59, and said he sees as many big trucks on the road as usual.
The long-distance drivers do miss the restaurant at the travel plaza — which is now limited to carry-out only — because mealtime is social time during their work.
Hotler said closing the common areas of the travel plaza has been necessary, though a hardship for some customers who like to congregate.
“We’ve taken very strict precautions” to limit spread of the virus, he said.
Food distribution ‘a blessing’
Meanwhile on Saturday morning, many people in the drive-through line at Catholic Charities Food Bank appreciated the social distancing that was providing supplies while reducing exposure to illness.
Vehicles lined up on North 14th Street during the two-hour food distribution at the food bank. More than 150 households each received about five bags of groceries — a week’s worth of canned goods, fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs and orange juice.
“It makes a huge difference, especially with the stores having everything so scarce,” one woman said as she waited in the line.
“It’s a blessing. I don’t want to be exposed,” George Rusin said of his thankfulness for being able to avoid going grocery shopping.
George Thompson pulled up in the line and handed some money to Jennifer Buell of Catholic Charities before getting sacks of food.
“When somebody gives to us, we want to give back,” Thompson said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers tips for managing anxiety and coping with stress at: cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
