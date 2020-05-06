Road work

Interstate 70 westbound at the 3 mile marker in Vigo County (near the Darwin Road exit) will be shut down from about 8 to 9 p.m. on Friday (May 8) for road repairs.

Indiana State Police is asking that local traffic avoid this area.

ISP will be directing traffic off I-70 westbound at the exit and directing it to U.S. 40 west and back onto I-70 at the 1 mile marker. 

Troopers are expecting heavy semitrailer traffic in this area and ask that all drivers be alert and follow the directions of officers directing traffic.

  

Tags

Recommended for you