I-70 ramps at Darwin Road to temporarily close

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the temporary closure of the Interstate 70 eastbound exit and entrance ramps at Darwin Road starting on or after Sept. 13 for patching and resurfacing work.
These closures are expected to last through Sept. 15, weather permitting.
Currently, parts of I-70 are restricted to one lane due to construction. Operations are happening primarily at night with unrestricted lanes Monday through Friday from noon to 6 p.m., weather permitting.
Resurfacing operations are scheduled to start in the westbound lanes between the Wabash River Bridge and the Illinois state line. The entire project is expected to be completed in June 2023.
This project was awarded to Reith Riley Construction for over $12 million. Under this same project, bridges and overpasses will also receive maintenance work in 2023.
