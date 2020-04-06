The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced a patching program on Interstate 70 that could begin as early as 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The left lane will be closed in the westbound lanes of I-70 from just east of the 5-mile marker to the Indiana/Illinois State line. The contractor will begin strengthening the inside shoulder for traffic to be shifted during the next phase.
The project will deep patch the interstate in both directions from the 5.2 mile marker to the Indiana/Illinois State line and on I-70 from Indiana 59 to Indiana 641/ Indiana 46.
Construction is scheduled to last through the end of July.
The contract was awarded to Rieth-Riley Construction for $9.5 million
INDOT reminds motorists to follow the posted work zone speed limit, use caution and consider worker safety when traveling through a construction zone.
