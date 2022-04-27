I-70 lane and shoulder works starts May 2

Travel lanes and shoulders along Interstate 70 from near the Illinois state line east to Indiana 641 will be restricted starting May 2, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The restriction is for resurfacing work with asphalt and a bridge deck overlay. The restrictions will allow trucks to enter and exit the worksite and for road crews to work safely. Signage about the restrictions were set up this week.
Interstate 70 will be restricted to one lane during construction. Construction work is primarily to be done at night with unrestricted lanes Monday through Friday between 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., weather permitting. Resurfacing operations are scheduled to start in the westbound lanes between the Wabash River Bridge and the Illinois State Line.
Construction is expected to be completed June 30, 2023.
This project was awarded to Rieth Riley Construction for over $12 million. Under this same project, bridges and overpasses will receive maintenance work in 2023.
