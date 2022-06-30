Construction work in Clay County along Interstate 70 will be suspended for holiday traffic, said INDOT spokeswoman Megan DeLucenay.
Work will be suspended starting at 6 a.m. Friday and continue until 6 a.m. July 5.
"Work will be suspended for the holiday and lane restrictions will be pulled off the road tomorrow morning," DeLucenay said. "That will help with the holiday travel. Drivers should still slow down and be careful."
That portion of I-70 has seen two accidents within the past week, with one accident on Tuesday resulting in a fatality after three semitrailers collided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.