A Hymera man was arrested in Sullivan County after police say he assaulted a woman while she was driving.
Nicholas Orman, 33, was booked Tuesday in the Sullivan County Jail and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery, according to news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Orman had three outstanding warrants, one in Sullivan for failure to appear on a civil matter, in Clay County on a petition to revoke probation and in Crawford County, Illinois, for damage to property and a petition to revoke for controlled substance charges, police said.
Police said at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sullivan 911 received a report of a domestic violence situation inside a moving vehicle.
A witness told police someone was assaulting a female driver in a vehicle near U.S. 41 and State Road 48.
The caller said that the female driver came close to losing control of her vehicle, nearly sideswiping the caller’s vehicle.
After speaking with the woman, police said probable cause was established to arrest Orman on a charge of domestic battery, police said.
