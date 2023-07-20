A Terre Haute chemical company has reimbursed the city for costs incurred in a Feb. 22 high-strength ammonia discharge into the city sewer system.
The City Council on July 13 approved an appropriation of $153,909 for repairs at the city wastewater utility.
Hydrite Chemical Co. had sent utility director Debbie Padgett a check for that amount for repairs. She was required to deposit the check in the city’s revenue fund, then request the appropriation for the expenses.
“We gave [Hydrite] 22 pages of invoices,” Padgett told the newspaper. “They didn’t argue one bit. They were very cooperative. They understood what they had done, and helped us get back on our feet.”
The ammonia was sequestered into seven self-contained tanks, preventing damage to the Wabash River, thanks to recent upgrades to the wastewater plant.
The money for repairs was itemized as:
• $35,626 for overtime;
• $24,016 for operating supplies;
• $2,433 for gasoline;
• $13,372 for diesel fuel;
• $73,025 for contractual services;
• $5,243 for equipment rental;
• $194 to purchase equipment.
