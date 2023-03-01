Hydrite Chemical Co. acknowledged Wednesday that it was the manufacturer responsible for the discharge of high-strength ammonia wastewater into the city’s municipal sewer system on Feb. 22.
The city of Terre Haute first announced the incident to the public late Friday afternoon Feb. 24, when it said there was “no threat or danger to our commercial or residential users” or to the Wabash River.
Hydrite’s statement, released by the city, read:
“This past week, Hydrite Chemical Co. located at 2400 Erie Canal Road became aware of an accidental sewer discharge to the city of Terre Haute’s Wastewater Utility plant. We immediately notified the city and shut down our operations to ensure that no further discharge would occur. Hydrite has partnered with the city, which has confirmed that there is no threat to public health or the environment.”
Hydrite continued, “We are fully committed to resolving this issue. Hydrite has also implemented additional safety protocols, monitoring and employee training to prevent future accidental discharges, and is dedicated to ensuring the safety of our employees and the city of Terre Haute, which we are fortunate to call home.”
Debbie Padgett, director of the city’s wastewater utility, wrote, “We wish to thank Hydrite for their continued efforts to mitigate and correct any and all issues at our wastewater facility related to this incident.”
Padgett noted that the wastewater tainted by ammonia was being held in seven isolated tanks at the treatment plant. There are a total of 18 tanks used for biological treatment of wastewater.
While Hydrite has agreed to contract with a waste disposal company to haul the affected wastewater to an authorized facility for proper disposal, the city has been, with the support of several local wastewater treatment plants, rebuilding the bugs used in the biological water purification process.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has inspected the wastewater plant and fully approved the city’s methods to restore normal operations, the city said.
Last week, the city said it would seek “equitable means to recover any financial loss on behalf of the facility.”
