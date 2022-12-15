WDG Construction Group’s efforts to get bank funding for its proposed dorm hybrid living space on the grounds of the old police station continues to be delayed, the company informed the Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Wednesday.
WDG’s Vice President of Business Development Rob Tolle attributed the problem to the appraisal process.
“The appraisal used a higher expense ratio than what we had on a very similar project in Bloomington,” he explained. “The appraisal used 49% of the operating expenses and our other project was at 30%. So that lowered the [net operating income], which lowered the value of the project.”
WDG has requested another appraisal, and so it asked the Redevelopment Commission to amend the purchase agreement so that its deadline was extended to March 30, 2023. The commission agreed.
Before the amendment was approved, commission member Karrum Nasser asked Tolle if declining enrollment at Indiana State University would affect the project, which seeks to appeal to students and young professionals.
Tolle responded that a recent market study found that it would not be affected if enrollment remains low at ISU.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of young professionals — I think it’s going to be some professionals who commute to Terre Haute during the week and then commute back home,” Tolle said after the meeting.
“I have never thought this was going to be 100% students. We’ll get a nice mix.”
Even with inflation affecting construction costs and higher interest rates, Tolle said, “It’s still a viable project.”
If the second appraisal goes WDG’s way and the company receives funding for the project, demolition of the old police department could be conducted in early or mid March.
More audible crosswalk signals
In other business, the commission authorized the expenditure of Tax Increment Financing funds to pay for additional audible crosswalk signals downtown.
Wabash Avenue will see the signals installed at Fourth, 11th and 14th streets, while Cherry will add them at Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Eighth streets.
TIF funding will also retrofit additional city street lights with LED lighting.
Commission Executive Director Steve Witt noted that LED lighting offers significant savings on the city’s electric bills, a longer life span and greater visibility.
The commission also amended the purchase contract for Heritage Landing LP to pay for additional senior housing.
