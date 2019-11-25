Hunters donate 200 turkeys to brighten Thanksgiving

The Sycamore Ridge Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation is providing 200 turkeys to families in the area to help complete the traditional Thanksgiving.
The donation was made possible through the help of community partners Terre Haute Chevrolet, Central Indiana Asphalt, Roly Poly, Simms Painting Co., Cattail Hollow Farm LLC, Premier Auto Source, Blackburn Collision, Case Building Solutions, Eric Slack and Lisa Gibson, The VanHook Family, Koch Farms, Friends of Koch Farms, Prairie Grove Hunting Preserve, Dr. Daniel Kellar, Andy and Brandi Sereno, Mike and Jan Sereno, Terry and Donna Horner, Kenny Bayless and Walmart.
Volunteers with the Sycamore Ridge Chapter distributed 100 frozen domestic turkeys to the Hamilton Center and 100 to Manna from Seven on Nov. 22 to help ensure families in the area have a Thanksgiving to remember.
This brings the total number of birds donated to 1,715 since 2009. In those 11 years, the group has provided an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 meals to those in need.
“Family is the focus for many during the holiday season. We can help less fortunate families enjoy time with each other by eliminating some of their worries,” NWTF CEO Becky Humphries said in a news release. “Turkey Hunters Care is a great way for the NWTF’s committed volunteers to help these families during some of the most celebrated holidays of the year.”
The National Wild Turkey Federation is a nonprofit conservation organization that works to further its mission of conserving the wild turkey and preserving the hunting heritage. The NWTF and its members have helped restore wild turkey populations across the country, spending more than $372 million to conserve 2,572,802 acres of habitat for all types of wildlife and introducing 1,277,936 people to the outdoors since 2012.
For more information on the Sycamore Ridge Chapter, contact Cinda Inman at 765-744-5460 or Indcindy@gmail.com.
