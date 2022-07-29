Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will continue its summer rummage sale Saturday at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 North 22nd Street (one block south of Maple). Doors will open at 8 a.m. and close at noon. A wide variety of items are available — toys, tools, TV's, fishing gear — at bargain prices.
The Hungarian crescent cookie will also be offered. Kifli is the Hungarian word for crescent and is a cookie that is filled with a fruit or nut filling and rolled in the shape of a crescent. Favorite fruit fillings are apricot, cherry or plum. Typical nut fillings are walnut or poppyseed.
Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks will also be available as well as handmade in Hungary cat and dog figures.
