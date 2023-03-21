Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will hold its spring rummage sale on Friday and Saturday at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 North 22nd St., one block south of Maple.
Doors will open at 8 a.m. both days and close at 1 p.m. New rummage will be brought in for Saturday.
Besides the wide assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes, a Hungarian cookbook will be available. Hungarian Recipes is a collection of family recipes that have been handed down through the generations and never-before published.
Compiled by Whitney Pope and published by Penfield Books, the cookbook includes several recipes contributed by Hungarian Lodge members. Recipe-card-sized and spiral bound, this compact book covers all aspects of the Hungarian meal in its 174 pages.
Also included are informational articles on Hungarian history and traditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.