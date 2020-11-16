Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society will extend its annual Christmas rummage sale for a third Saturday, November 21 at the Hungarian Hall, 2049 North 22nd Street (one block south of Maple).
Doors will open at 8:00 am and close at noon.
Three unique collections of collector spoons are available as well as several tables of Christmas decorations and merchandise suitable for gift-giving along with the usual assortment of household items, electronics, tools, books, toys and clothes at bargain prices.
Hungarian chili and cornbread muffins will be served for $5 per bowl.
Hungarian and other ethnic cookbooks will also be available as well as the Handmade in Hungary whimsical cat and dog figures. These stuffed felt figures crafted in longstanding Hungarian tradition will make a unique gift for that special person.
