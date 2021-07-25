Hundreds turn out to Serve the Valley

Spreading mulch, painting, sorting clothes — a variety of chores that take time and people-power — spruced up communities during the Serve The Valley Event sponsored by United Way of the Wabash Valley.
About 300 volunteers showed up Friday and Saturday to take on projects that help local agencies and organizations that have limited resources to complete the needed tasks.
A volunteer group from Elanco spent Friday morning in the sun rejuvenating the Born Learning Trail in Fairbanks Park.
“United Way loves to bring people together to solve problems,” said United Way’s Dorothy Chambers. “So what better way than to bring volunteers from across all the counties we serve to take care of jobs sometimes organizations don’t have an opportunity to do. Whether it’s beautifying a garden or taking down drywall, anything the community can do to help.”
The Born Learning Trails were installed in local parks through the Success by Six program of United Way, but the sun and use had faded trail’s stations.
“The Elanco group repainted the hopscotch letters and shapes. We’ve posted new signs. We’ve dug up overgrown plants and weeds and planted new perennials and mulched. It’s been a very busy morning to make this trail a fun learning experience for parents and their young children,” Chambers said Friday.
Organizations that requested help for jobs needing extra effort were assigned teams to tackle the work.
At Terre Haute North Vigo High School, volunteers split up to tackle curb painting around the school.
Dylan Major, a recent North graduate, joined his mother Jessica Majors and her co-worker Morgan Leek from Indiana State University as they rolled yellow paint over the faded curbs near the gymnasium.
“ISU is generous in giving us extra community service hours that we can use to help,” Majors said.
At Dobbs Nature Park, yards of much was spread on walking trails to fill in ruts and water holes.
“It’s a huge help,” said John Anderson of the city parks department.
Volunteer Jim Reppell said he and wife Judy recently moved to Terre Haute and want to meet new people, so they signed up for a project. They were teemed up with Derek Ratcliff from Christway Church and Camden Rose of Joink and more than a dozen other volunteers who did various projects throughout the park.
At The Life Center on College Avenue, volunteers from Maryland Community Church helped sort donated clothing that will be distributed to needy families and sold in the center’s clothes closet.
“I just had a tug on my heart to start serving the community, a nd to do something more,” said Mary Harrison as she folded garments with Jeff Meehan and Angel Goble.
The effort was supported by Maryland Community Church, which provided kick-off breakfasts for the volunteers, and other area businesses that give employees time off to volunteer.
