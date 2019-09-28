Hundreds turn out for annual Race for the Cure event

More than 80 breast cancer survivors were joined by hundreds of supporters Saturday morning as they celebrated the 23rd annual Susan G. Komen Wabash Valley Race for the Cure at The Meadows Shopping Center.
As music blared from speakers flanking the stage, racers celebrated life at every turn in what has become one of the largest, most successful philanthropic events in the Wabash Valley.
2019’s fundraising campaign has raised just more than $84,000. The deadline to fund raise for this year’s Wabash Valley Race for the Cure is October 28.
And it’s all in an effort to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.
It’s that goal that drove Gwen Hicks to start the Wabash Valley Race for the Cure 23 years ago, and the goal that still drives her today.
“That’s my ultimate goal ... we have three granddaughters and I want them when they’re young women to say, ‘Really Gigi, women died of breast cancer?’” Hicks said.
And while folks had a good time with the kids’ activities, Team Village, and walk/run, it’s the Pink Parade of breast cancer survivors that gets Hicks emotional, she said.
“Without a doubt it still gets me,” Hicks said. “And I also think about all the ones I know that I’ve lost. It’s really bittersweet.”
Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis served as this year’s honorary race chair and took the opportunity to remark on the uplifting spirit and esprit de corps among the survivors and their supporters.
Quoting historian Jamais Cascio, Curtis said, “Resilience is all about being able to overcome the unexpected. And sustainability is about survival. The goal of resilience is to thrive.
“Well I’m here today to say welcome to this thrive fest,” Curtis said.
Susan G. Komen Central Indiana serves 41 counties, including the Wabash Valley region. It hosts the annual Race for the Cure in Terre Haute in the fall and a race in Indianapolis each spring.
Of funds raised, 75 percent is invested in local programs that make sure breast cancer patients, and people at risk for developing breast cancer, get the help they need. Funds go for screenings [including mammograms], assistance with treatment, education and survivor support.
The remaining 25 raised goes for breast cancer research aimed at improving outcomes and treatment and finding a cure.
As a way to show appreciation for the teams’ fundraising and race-day efforts, a number of awards were presented at the event.
Winners of the awards were:
• Power of pink (most survivors on a team) — Union Health
• Largest team registered — Union Health
• Largest Team in attendance — Union Health
• Most interactive team area — Union Health
• Most creative team area — The Eagles
• Most creative team sign — Team Pink is the new Black
• Most creative T-shirt — Mary’s Rat Pack
Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.
