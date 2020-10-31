Hundreds turn out at rally to support Trump, while hundreds more hit polls to vote

Just three days before the 2020 election, hundreds turned out in Terre Haute for a rally in support of President Donald J. Trump and for his downballot counterparts, while hundreds more headed to the polls.

For hours Saturday afternoon, red ball caps and Trump 2020 flags of every kind were on display in the parking lot of the former Kmart as fanaticism reached a fever pitch as election season closes in on Election Day.

The rally started at noon with Vigo Commissioner candidates Mike Morris and Chris Switzer and Vigo Clerk Brad Newman hobnobbing at Kmart with more than 20 supporters, many of whom had not yet voted.

Switzer then led some of those who'd not yet voted to Haute City Center Mall to do their civic duty.

As they arrived, Chris and Cynthia Gigante had just finished voting and were applying "I voted" stickers to their shirts.

Chris Gigante, dressed in a full Batman costume for Halloween, said it's vitally important for folks to vote and make themselves and their interests heard.

"People only have their voice, and they should get out and use it," Gigante said. "If you don't, who knows, some day you might lose it. So speak out for your interests when able."

Across town at the The Meadows Shopping Center vote center, Jenny Maxwell said despite her predisposition to do things "old school" and vote on Election Day, her son urged her to get it done.

"Mainly because of the virus I wanted to make sure I got here to vote," Maxwell said. "But this is a very important election altogether and I wanted to make sure I voted."

The Gigantes and Maxwell aren't alone in casting their votes before Election Day, as more than 30,000 have cast ballots early in Vigo County, according to the Vigo County Clerk's Office.

Newman said Saturday that if Election Day turnout is what his office is projecting, Vigo will likely break all previous turnout records.

Newman credits a combination of factors for the turnout thus far, including a zeal for candidates in the upcoming election and dispersion of voting centers throughout the county.

"One of the things that drove me nuts when I took office was we'd have five voting centers within three blocks of one another," Newman said. "And then in other places you'd have to drive 25 minutes.

"I knew we had to balance things out."

After 2 p.m. the Kmart lot began to fill again, this time with nearly 200 cars, trucks, vans and a semi pulling a trailer that served as a 40-plus foot rolling billboard for the president.

Nearly every vehicle had a Trump 2020 flag on or protruding from it and many were dressed in their red, white and blue best.

The "Trump Train," as they called it, drove north on U.S. 41 from Kmart and passed another group of 30-some Trump supporters at the Vigo County Courthouse.

Reporter Alex Modesitt