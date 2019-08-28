Sonka Irish Pub and Cafe will host its annual Wag Walk Run starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Proceeds will benefit the Terre Haute Humane Society. Walkers, runners and their dogs are invited to participate in walks or runs of 1, 3 and 5 miles.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Sonka’s, 1366 Wabash Avenue, and the walk/run begins at 9 a.m.
Cost is $20 per person/dog and includes a shirt and lunch, or $15 per person/dog, which includes lunch.
Families are invited, and lunch will be served under a tent located outside Sonka’s on 14th Street. There will be raffle drawings and doggie pools at the conclusion of the walk/run.
For more about this event, follow Sonka Irish Pub & Café on Facebook.
