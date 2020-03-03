West Vigo High School senior Braxton Gabbard didn’t know what to expect when attending Terre Haute Human Rights Day, but after two sessions, he gained a much greater understanding of his community, and his world.
He attended the keynote event, focused on ending bigotry, anti-Semitism and genocide. In a separate breakout session, he learned about a lynching that had occurred in Terre Haute in 1901 and efforts to remember that individual as part of a nationwide project.
Gabbard was among an estimated 200 Vigo County high school students who participated in Tuesday’s program at Indiana State University. “I didn’t know what I was coming into, but it’s teaching me a lot I didn’t know about our history … it taught me so much.”
Prior to Tuesday, he didn’t know about the Terre Haute lynching of George Ward in 1901. He may volunteer with the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project, which had a public launch Sunday and is part of a national campaign to recognize victims of lynching.
Also attending was West Vigo student Kaleb Hannahs. “A lot of that isn’t included in our history books,” he said. “I’ll probably think about all of that a lot differently now” and he’d like to get more involved in human rights programs.
The goal of Human Rights Day is “to expose young people to events surrounding human rights, expose them to leaders in the field of human rights, and to hopefully instill in them the ethical response of helping and serving community. It’s why we started it 20 years ago,” said Linda Lambert, a member of the Human Rights Day committee.
David Estrin: Together We Remember
David Estrin, founder of the nonprofit Together We Remember, served as the keynote speaker. He is the grandson of four Holocaust survivors, who inspired his efforts to ensure a Holocaust is never repeated.
On his dad’s side, his grandparents were Jewish resistance fighters who fought for three years in Lithuania.
On his mom’s side, Estrin’s grandma was saved by Raoul Wallenberg, the Swedish diplomat who saved thousands of Jews in the Budapest ghetto. His grandpa, James Lichtman, survived both the Auschwitz and Mauthausen concentration camps.
After David Estrin accompanied his grandfather to Mauthausen for the 60th anniversary of liberation, he was inspired to pursue social justice work.
During his presentation, Estrin showed a video of Lichtman, who described his experiences in concentration camps and explained why he continued to speak to others, including school students, about his experiences.
Lichtman described seeing his own father die after his father was beaten with a 2 by 4. “Before he died, he held his hand toward me and tried to give me a piece of bread,” Lichtman said. After his father died, he screamed and cried, but a concentration camp kapo told him if he said one more word, he’d be next to die.
“It was hell of hell,” Lichtman said tearfully in the video. “I always say, why me, why me ... why am I the one alive.” He said “it hurts, it hurts” but he spoke “because I know I could do some good for the future generation.” He died in 2012.
David Estrin said the goal of Together We Remember is “to shape a world in which ‘Never Again’ becomes reality.”
Each April, which is Genocide Awareness and Prevention month, Together We Remember has vigils all over the world dedicated to remembering victims of violent hatred and genocide.
“We have everything we need in our communities to make ‘Never Again’ a reality if we are willing to come together across lines of difference. Not just once, not twice, but each and every year again and again, “ Estrin said in an interview.
He hopes students leave Human Rights Day “inspired, informed, and ready to get involved. What’s amazing is it’s already happening in this community.”
Charlotte Olsen, a student at Terre Haute South, said the STAND Club — a student-led movement to end mass atrocities — is partnering with Estrin’s organization to conduct a Together We Remember vigil from 2 to 4 p.m. April 19 at the United Hebrew Congregation. The vigil will commemorate victims and survivors of identity-based violence and genocide.
It happened here
In one of several breakout sessions, Kiel Majewski and Jeanne Rewa talked about the legacy of racial terrorism in the U.S. and Vigo County. Rewa also discussed the Terre Haute Facing Injustice Project, which launched Sunday in remembrance of George Ward, the victim of the 1901 lynching.
“We need everybody in this age to be working on rebuilding trust, relationship by relationship, because what we are seeing is polarization that is destabilizing our society and affects us all,” said Majewski. “In this era, those old fault lines that were never dealt with get re-activated and used to exploit political and economic purposes, and that leads to new violence.”
ISU student Ila Frazier, who is from Terre Haute, said she has always had an interest in human rights. At Tuesday’s program, she learned more about injustices against her own people, and only recently learned about the lynching of George Ward and the Facing Injustice project.
“It’s awful, but it doesn’t surprise me,” Frazier said. She said she has faced different types of racism in her own life.
Majewski said he hopes students take an active role in addressing these human rights issues “because that is the way we will create more trust and social cohesion in our society.”
Human Rights Day is organized by St. Mary-of-the-Woods College with other groups and individuals.
