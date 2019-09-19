The Terre Haute Human Relations Commission hosted its 10th annual A Level Above awards banquet Thursday evening to celebrate those dedicated to equality and inclusion.
Founded 10 years ago, the commission ensures the city, as an employer, governmental entity and provider of accommodations, complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act and stimulates awareness of inclusion and equal rights opportunities.
Thursday’s banquet shone a light on those that have fostered a mission of inclusion and taken it upon themselves to reach out to and help people different than themselves.
A Level Above award winners
Sally and Norm Lowery were recognized for the contributions the pair has made to the community throughout their adult lives.
As president and chief executive officer of First Financial Corporation, Norm Lowery has encouraged employees to contribute over 15,000 hours a year in volunteer activities.
Sally Lowery is one of three founders of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. She has also served on several state, county and local boards related to assisting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Nancy Brattain Rogers, vice president for university engagement and professor of kinesiology, recreation and sports at Indiana State University, was recognized for her work in the community.
Rogers has led and participated in a variety of initiatives at ISU that assists students and the community understand and take action in support of human rights. Through her efforts and leadership, ISU has been named the top school in the United States for student volunteer hours.
Michele Orndorff, director of education at Mental Health America of West Central Indiana, was honored for her continued work in mental health.
Orndorff’s background in youth education helped her implement the Too Good For Drugs Program to 25 elementary schools serving over 4,000 children. She is passionate for the No Fear Future Club where she promotes positive mental health to youth in middle and high schools. Orndorff has also re-established a coalition, Lost and Found, to address suicide issues.
Jess Berryhill, student ministry director and special needs ministry coordinator at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church. was recognized for her work with people with intellectual disabilities.
Berryhill started and leads a special needs ministry that includes outreach opportunities like adaptive sports, a crockpot club, a theater group and a weekly small group Bible study.
In an effort to reach more students and adults with disabilities, Berryhill has helped coordinate the annual Tim Tebow Foundation Night to Shine event in Terre Haute for the past several years. She is also the resident director at the Terre Haute Friendship House.
Alan P. Hill Award recipients
Candice Wilkins has worked at Booker T. Washington High School and teaches at Terre Haute South Vigo High School. She is on numerous school-based improvement committees and started a positive behavioral interventions and support program at Booker T.
She is on the board of the Braves Boutique at Terre Haute South. She has been the Unified Track coach at South for three years, and is the faculty sponsor of “The Tribe” school spirit club. In her spare time, Wilkins campaigns and supports the rights of women, minorities and the LGBTQ community.
Mary Gatrell and Jenna Burd are 2019 graduates of Terre Haute North Vigo High School. Gatrell and Burd were involved in extracurricular activities including DECA, National Honor Society, Interact Club and cheerleading.
The pair’s participation in DECA led to two year-long philanthropic activities to raise money for PINK of Terre Haute and Camp Navigate. The two used the more than $25,000 they raised to create a scholarship fund to send students to camp.
