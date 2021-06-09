The first HuggieLuvFest will be noon to 9:30 p.m. June 19 at Meadows Shopping Center in Terre Haute.
This benefit event is by Musicians Giving Back in conjunction with Covered With Love Inc., the Wabash Valley's only diaper bank. The theme is "music with a purpose."
Admission is $10 or a large package of diapers. All proceeds will go to Covered with Love to provide diapers for children across the Wabash Valley.
Last year, Musicians Giving Back put on "FoodStock" as a fundraiser for the Terre Haute Catholic Charities Foodbank and "ToyStock" for Toys for Tots.
Covered with Love began in 1915 with a mission to provide diapers to families in need. In its first full year, Covered with Love distributed 1,818 diapers. Four years later, more than 75,000 diapers were distributed to more than 1,000 families and 2,191 children.
HuggieLuvFest will be staged on the grassy area where the former Meadows Kroger store used to stand. Lawn chairs, pop-up tents or canopies and blankets are suggested.
Food will be provided by the Knights of Columbus Council 542. Pedicab rides will be available.
“We're really excited about our (musical) lineup, especially Hype War Machine,” said Jimmy Hollingsworth, co-founder of Musicians Giving Back. “Two of the members are traveling up from Texas just for this event. It's going to be a big reunion.”
