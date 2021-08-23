A Howard County teenager died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in eastern Vigo County.
Sheriff John Plasse said 17-year-old Trevor Buckley of Russiaville was ejected from his pickup truck and died at the site of the rollover crash.
Vigo County deputies responded about 5 p.m. to a crash on Indiana 42 near the Clay County line to find a maroon Chevrolet that had been driven by Buckley.
Plasse said the westbound truck went off the north side of the road for an unknown reason. Buckley then overcorrected, causing the truck to roll into a ditch. The truck broke into several pieces.
Plasse said it appears Buckley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor, the sheriff said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.