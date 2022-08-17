Terre Haute native Dr. Michael Meneghini is the founder and CEO of the Indiana Joint Replacement Institute, one of the country’s most respected hip and joint replacement facilities.
Indianapolis Monthly named him one of the city’s top doctors 10 times and he has ranked in the top 1% of America’s Most Honored Doctors for the past three years.
It was a Chicago Cubs game that inspired him to pursue his calling.
“My desire to be a hip and knee-replacement surgeon started off when I was Wrigley Field with my father at a Cubs game,” Meneghini recalled Wednesday at a Union Health press conference. “I was a student at Rose-Hulman and I didn’t know what I wanted to do, whether I’d be an engineer or a doctor — I wanted to be a pediatrician when I was younger, until I realized that kids are great, but their parents are not.”
He continued, “When I was at Wrigley Field, I saw this gentleman come down and he sat in the bleachers right in front of us. Everybody at Wrigley Field had a great time commiserating [about the Cubs’ losing ways] and this guy came down, and I noticed he had scars on his knees.
“Everybody talks at Wrigley Field before the game, and he said that when he retired, all he wanted to do was spend as much time as he could at Wrigley Field.
“It’s an old ball stadium — they didn’t have elevators and you had to do a whole lot of walking — and it wasn’t until he had his knee replacements that he could enjoy his retirement,” Meneghini added.
“So I looked at my dad, and said, ‘You know what? If there’s a way I can combine engineering and medicine, that sounds like a pretty darn good way to do it and help a lot of people. I think I want to be a knee and hip replacement surgeon.’”
Meneghini never looked back, and never regretted his decision. He said, “That’s the moment that it happened and I’m kind of weird, but I never wavered, and I’m very blessed that I’ve been able to carry that through to today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.