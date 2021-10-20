Housing proposed for former THPD site

The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission on Wednesday heard a proposal from Indianapolis-based WDG Construction Group, which would like to use the old Terre Haute Police Department grounds for a hybrid dorm-apartment complex catering to students, but also allowing young, single professionals to reside there.
Commission Executive Director Steve Witt said WDG had presented its proposal to Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett, and "he's intrigued by it."
Bennett previously has expressed a desire for the old building to be demolished by the end of the year, and for the land to be sold for development that will eventually add to the city's tax rolls.
WDG representative Rob Tolle told the Commission, however, that it would like the city to contribute the land to the Construction Group.
WDG would seek no other public assistance, he added, estimating the cost of building the structure near the Indiana State University campus at between $7.5 million and $8.5 million. Local subcontractors would be hired to construct the building.
Proposed is a three-story structure with a fully furnished community living area and kitchen on each floor. Bedrooms would measure between 260-300 square feet and include their own bathrooms, showers and mini fridges. They would surround the community area. There would be 107 single units, and rent would go for $1,000 a month, with all utilities paid for.
WDG has built a similar residential complex in Bloomington, with 96 of the 97 available rooms currently occupied. Tolle said that most of the residents are students, but about 10-15 are not attending Indiana University.
Such hybrid living arrangements originated and immediately became popular on the East and West Coasts, Tolle explained. Such a trend "takes a little while to get to the center of the country," he said, but "it's very popular in Bloomington."
Tolle hopes for WDG to begin work on the complex in March of 2022, with a targeted completion date of June 2023, in time for ISU's fall '23 semester. The commission will make a decision on the proposal at a later date.
Commission Vice President Brian Conley said, "The question I have as a real-estate person is, is there a market for this? It's successful in Bloomington, but ISU is different. Is there a need for 100 new dorms?"
In a separate matter, the commission also voted for a resolution to authorize solicitation of offers for purchase of a lot at the corner of 13th St. and Hulman St. Its value has been assessed at $165,000 and a minimum investment of $20 million would have to be made on construction on the property.
Witt said that a couple of companies expressed interest in the land back in April and May, with a third party recently entering the mix. "After 20-plus years of no interest" in the property, that represented both a boom and a boon, he said.
The commission's next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17.
David Kronke
