The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has announced $472 million nationally in CARES Act funding to help low-income families during the coronavirus pandemic, including $5.3 million to 49 public housing authorities in Indiana.
The Housing Authority of the city of Terre Haute, Terre Haute is to receive $99,881.
Other Wabash Valley recipients include:
• Brazil Housing Authority, $10,392
• Housing Authority of the city of Greencastle, $18,231
• Housing Authority of the city of Jasonville, $3,969
• Linton Housing Authority, $23,687
• Rockville Housing Authority, $13,333
This funding can be used by public housing authorities to help families assisted by Housing Choice Vouchers and Mainstream Program vouchers prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus, according to a HUD news release.
“This funding will provide additional resources to public housing authorities to make sure people have a decent, safe, and affordable place to call home,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “HUD continues to work with our public housing authorities to protect American families from this invisible enemy, including vulnerable residents in the Housing Choice Voucher Program.”
The Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) includes the Mainstream Program that provides tenant-based vouchers serving low-income households.
