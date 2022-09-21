There will be plenty to see and Friday and Saturday at the Terre Haute Balloon Festival at Terre Haute Regional Airport.
The hot air balloon festivall, hosted by hosted by Chances And Services for Youth will be “really amazing, said event organizer Brandon Halleck. “Each night, the balloons will fly into the airport and light up the sky.”
Ten balloons are scheduled to arrive between 5:30 and 6:15 p.m. each night.
Attendees will be able to see the balloons and baskets up close and personal while they’re tethered close to the ground while the sun is shining. Guests can visit food trucks, peruse vendors’ booths offering arts, crafts and clothing and hear live music from The Big Fun Band, Free:15, and The Antidotes.
A kids’ zone will offer inflatables, a rock wall and a spider jump — a trampoline upon which bouncers are safely tethered.
Tethered balloon rides, $20 per person (credit card only), begin after 5 p.m. as the weather allows. The evening Balloon Glow will begin at dusk and is, again, subject to weather. At a balloon glow, balloons are inflated as if they will ascend but are held down by crews.
Lawn chairs are encouraged; firearms and outside food and drinks are not permitted. Bags are subject to search.
The Terre Haute Balloon Festival will be Friday and Saturday from 5-10 p.m. at Terre Haute Regional Airport, 581 S Airport St. Tickets $15 for adults, $5 for children 7-12, $40 for Friday VIPs and $75 for Saturday VIPs at the gate, which opens at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are non-refundable.
Proceeds benefit CASY, a nonprofit providing cradle-to-college services for youth to grow up safe and in a nurturing environment.
