Four people were hospitalized after a truck rolled several times on U.S. 36 at Hollandsburg early today.
Parke County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jason Frazier said Randal L. Wines, 23, of Sandborn, was driving a 20011 Dodge truck went it ran off the road twice about 1:52 a.m. The eastbound truck came to rest in the westbound lane of the highway.
A front seat passenger was ejected from the truck. That 31-year-old man from Brownsburg sustained back and head injuries.
Rear seat passengers -- a 52-year-old man from Waveland, and a 30-year-old man -- also sustained back injuries.
The front seat passenger and the 52-year-old passenger were airlifted via LifeLine to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
Wines and the 30-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to Hendricks Community Hospital, Danville.
Frazier said the investigation is ongoing.
Assisting at the scene were Bellmore and Adams Township firefighters, Parke County EMS and Putnam County ambulance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.