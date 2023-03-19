Bryan Horsman has received the 2023 Five Avenues of Service Award from the Terre Haute Rotary Club.
Horsman was honored for his contributions to Rotary's five avenues of service: community, club, new generations, vocational and international.
The Rotary in a news release said Horsman has involved the club in new community service projects, serves as vice president, is a member of Rotary's board of directors and coordinates weekly meetings.
Horsman was selected last year as one of Terre Haute's 12 Under 40 outstanding young leaders. He is the new president of Riverscape, where he previously served as vice president. Last year, he served as chairman of Explore Wabashiki Day, coordinated by Riverscape. He also a member of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation Guys Who Give philanthropic group.
Horsman is the engineering manager at Soil-Max in Terre Haute. The company makes and sells equipment to help farmers with agricultural water management.
