Horsman honored by Rotary Club of Terre Haute

Bryan Horsman, engineering manager for Terre Haute-based Soil-Max, Inc., was presented this week with the 2020 Vocational Service Award by the Rotary Club of Terre Haute.
Horsman was honored as a young leader in the technical development of products to improve agriculture worldwide. Soil-Max produces agricultural equipment to assist in the installation of drainage tile and other methods to improve water management in fields to help farmers increase crop yields.
In 2015, while interning at Soil-Max, he created a smaller version of the organization’s flagship product, The Gold Digger Tile Plow. This product, the ZD48 Tile Plow, contains over 150 unique parts that were modeled in 3D, prototyped, field-tested and then brought to market. Horsman, a design engineer, also took a major role in bringing The Shaper Pro to market after its launch at the Farm Progress Show in 2017. The Sharper Pro enables farmers to more easily and quickly shape and reposition soil after tile has been installed.
Rotarians also honored Horsman for his community volunteer leadership. He is an original member of the non-profit organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace local chapter. The organization raises funds to build beds for children who are without a proper place to sleep. Horsman is also a board member of Riverscape and the Rotary Club of Terre Haute. He is an active member of the Society of Trash Baggers and Guys Who Give..
Horsman previously was honored as a Paul Harris Fellow by Rotary International for his support of the Rotary International Foundation.
