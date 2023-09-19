Horizon Health will host “Health 360,” a free adult wellness fair Oct. 3 at its main campus in Paris, Illinois.
The event will begin with a Medicare information session at noon, and again at 5:30 p.m. Keith Leitzen, a Medicare expert with approximately 40 years of experience, will explain the differences between Medicare plans and discuss 2024 updates.
The wellness fair will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue through 5:30 p.m. It will feature health screenings, education materials, give-a-ways and more. Attendees can ask questions and interact with various Horizon Health departments and community organizations.
The Health 360 event will include:
- Free blood pressure checks
- SilverSneakers program demonstrations at 2, 2:30, 3, and 3:30 p.m.
- Assistance with patient portal sign ups
- Medication disposal
- Flu shot clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Normal insurance co-pay applies or cash-pay options available. Medicaid requires a separate appointment.
Additional information and services during the event will include: diabetes education, advanced directive planning and information about healthy aging.
Light refreshments will be available. When arriving, follow the signs on the Horizon Health campus.
For more information, call 217-466-4379 or visit MyHorizonHealth.org/Health360.
